Steelers vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
Is it time we start considering the Pittsburgh Steelers a legitimate contender in the AFC? They're 3-0 through their first three games, their defense has been dominant, and Justin Fields looks the best he's looked in his career.
We'll find out if they can keep their hot start alive in Week 4 when they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who managed to squeak out a win last week to improve to 1-2 on the season.
Let's dive into everything we need to know bet on this AFC showdown.
Steelers vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers -1.5 (-115)
- Colts +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers -134
- Colts +114
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-115)
- UNDER 39.5 (-105)
Steelers vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 3-0
- Colts record: 1-2
Steelers vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Steelers' last five games
- Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. Colts
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- Steelers are 15-5 straight up in their last 20 games vs. AFC South opponents
- The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Colts' last 12 home games
Steelers vs. Colts Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Doubtful
- Russell Wilson, QB - Questionable
- Isaac Seumalo, G - Questionable
- MyCole Pruitt, TE - Questionable
- Jaylen Warren, RB - Questionable
- Najee Harris, RB - Questionable
- Cory Trice Jr., CB - Questionable
- Van Jefferson, WR - Questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Dallas Flowers, CB - Questionable
- Kenny Moore II, CB - Questionable
- Kwity Paye, DE - Questionable
Steelers vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields: People wrote off the former Bears' quarterback after a bad few seasons in Chicago and he was set to be the backup to Russell Wilson this season. After a preseason injury to Wilson, Fields took over the gig and has done nothing short of impress en route to leading the Steelers to a 3-0 record. We'll see if he can keep that up this week.
Indianpolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: The Colts' running back has been dominant this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry through the first three weeks. The Colts' offense is at its best when they run the football early and often so look for Taylor to play a key role in that gameplan this weekend.
Steelers vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
I'm shocked that the total for this game is as high as it is based on how the Steelers have played so far this season. I wrote about it in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Steelers' defense has established itself as one of the best in the NFL, ranking third in opponent yards per play and second in opponent points per play. Even more importantly when it comes to a low-scoring game, the Steelers lead the NFL in red zone defense, keeping opponents from scoring a touchdown on just 16.67% of red zone trips against them.
I'm still not convinced by their offense, which is 28th in yards per play at 4.6. That, paired with the poor play by Anthony Richardson to start the season, leads me to think this is going to be a low-scoring affair. I'll take the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!