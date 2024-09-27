Steelers vs. Colts Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Could Pittsburgh Start 4-0?)
Who would’ve thought that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be 3-0 and in first place in the AFC North through the first three weeks of the season?
Pittsburgh has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season (30th in remaining schedule strength per Tankathon), and it finds itself as a favorite in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts picked up their first win of the 2024 season on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but they haven’t played well – thanks to some inconsistency from Anthony Richardson – so far in 2024.
Using the latest odds and analysis, let’s pick a side for this matchup and predict the final score.
Steelers vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Steelers -1.5 (-112)
- Colts +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -122
- Colts: +102
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
We’ve seen some movement on the total in this game since early in the week, as it opened in the 40s and has now dropped to 39.5.
Steelers vs. Colts Score Prediction and Pick
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan expects this matchup to be low scoring, and the total in this matchup has moved down since he wrote his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game in the NFL:
I'm shocked the total for this game is still in the 40s. The Steelers' defense has established itself as one of the best in the NFL, ranking third in opponent yards per play and second in opponent points per play. Even more importantly when it comes to a low-scoring game, the Steelers lead the NFL in red zone defense, keeping opponents from scoring a touchdown on just 16.67% of red zone trips against them.
I'm still not convinced by their offense, which is 28th in yards per play at 4.6. That, paired with the poor play by Anthony Richardson to start the season, leads me to think this is going to be a low-scoring affair. I'll take the UNDER.
There’s one key that I want to take away from MacMillan’s analysis: The Steelers' defense is one of the best in the NFL.
So far this season, the Steelers have allowed 10, six, and 10 points in three games, making them the best scoring defense in the NFL.
With Richardson completing just 49.3 percent of his passes this season, I can’t see the Colts getting much going in this matchup.
Justin Fields has played well enough for the Steelers to win, and he’s coming off his best game of the season in Week 3.
Pittsburgh can move to 4-0 on Sunday.
Pick: Steelers 16, Colts, 13
