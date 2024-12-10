Steelers vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the latest edition of the Battle of Pennsylvania.
The teams have traded wins in their last six meetings with the Eagles coming out on the top in the latest battle in 2022, beating them by a final score of 35-13. The Eagles also hold the edge in all-time games between these two teams, 49-29-3.
They're favored to add to that tally on Sunday when they host Russell Wilson and the Steelers. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Eagles vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers +5 (-112)
- Eagles -5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Steelers +195
- Eagles -238
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Steelers vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Steelers record: 10-3
- Eagles record: 11-2
Steelers vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Steelers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Eagles' last eight games
- Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Steelers
- Steelers are 0-10 straight up in their last 10 games vs. Eagles
- Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 12-5 in the Eagles' last 17 games played in December
Steelers vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- George Pickens, WR - Questionable
- Larry Ogunjobi, DT - Questionable
- Montravius Adams, DT - IR-R
- C.J. Henderson, CB - IR
- Roman Wilson, WR - IR
Eagles Injury Report
- Britain Covey, WR - Questionable
- Sydney Brown, S - Questionable
- Reed Blankenship, S - Questionable
Steelers vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pat Freiermuth: The Steelers tight end has become a big piece of the Pittsburgh offense, leading the team in touchdown receptions with five. He has also racked up 13 combined receptions across their last three games and could be a key to keeping up with the Eagles on Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown: There have been some reports of grumbling coming inside the Eagles locker room for their receivers, mainly A.J. Brown, who isn't happy with the state of the Eagles pass attack. Do they Eagles try to make things good by tossing the ball Brown's way earlier and often, or will they stick to what they do well and run the football?
Steelers vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Steelers as underdogs:
We're back in another situation betting on a game involving the Pittsburgh Steelers. By virtually every metric you can look at, the Eagles are the superior team, but Mike Tomlin continues to get the most out of his team on a weekly basis and while you may think Philadelphia will win this game, covering a 5.5-point spread is another question.
The Steelers have arguably played some of their best football in recent weeks, ranking ninth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play over their last three games at +0.5. They also have the rare ability to slow down the rush attack of the Eagles, ranking ninth in the league in opponent yards per carry, keeping teams to just 4.3 yards per rush.
I'll take the points with Pittsburgh.
Pick: Steelers +5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!