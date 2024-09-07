Steelers vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Big Game for Bijan Robinson?)
A new era is beginning in Atlanta, as veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins makes his regular season debut in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh is also ushering in a new era at quarterback, as veteran Russell Wilson is expected to start in Week 1. However, Wilson has been limited in practice due to a calf injury, which could lead to Justin Fields potentially seeing the field in Week 1.
Because of the injury to Wilson, I’m focusing on two Falcons players as my favorite touchdown bet targets on Sunday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Falcons
- Bijan Robinson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105)
- Drake London Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+160)
Bijan Robinson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105)
Things could be extremely interesting when it comes to 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson in his second NFL season.
New Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had this to say about his star running back before the season:
“He’s going to play running back first and foremost and then any way we can find creative ways to get him the ball like the Niners do with Christian McCaffrey is exactly right. Continuing to tailor and tweak things and find creative ways to get him the football and not just in the dot or in the offset gun running the football, but using his receiver skills without overloading him too much. (There’s) always going to be the balance of it. Hey, you’re playing running back, but here are some of the specific nuances that we get you involved in the pass game.”
As a rookie, Robinson was frankly underutilized in Arthur Smith’s offense, but he still ended up with eight total touchdowns (four rushing and four receiving).
Atlanta’s offense should be much improved in 2024 with Cousins at quarterback, which should give Robinson more chances in the red zone to punch one in.
Drake London Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+160)
The No. 1 receiver in Atlanta, Drake London could see a Justin Jefferson-type of usage now that he’s with Cousins.
Last season, London was held to just two touchdowns, partially because of the poor quarterback play from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.
London still had 905 yards for Atlanta in 2023, and I expect him to get peppered with targets from Cousins in Week 1.
