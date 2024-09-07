Steelers vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Falcons Start Kirk Cousins Era in Style)
The Pittsburgh Steelers usher in a new era on Sunday against another revamped roster in the Atlanta Falcons.
Both teams have new quarterbacks after the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and the Falcons made a splash by signing Kirk Cousins in the offseason. While Cousins is good to go for the opener, the Steelers are going to make a last minute decision on who will start under center after Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury this week.
Can Justin Fields stand in nicely, if called on? How does that impact the game?
Here’s our final score prediction with betting analysis for Sunday’s opener.
Steelers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Steelers: -2.5 (-120)
- Falcons: +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -152
- Falcons: +128
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Steelers vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
Our Iain MacMillan (resident Falcons fan) is laying it with the new look Dirty Birds roster.
I've been high on the Falcons all offseason and low on the Steelers, so of course I'm going to back the Dirty Birds to win by more than a field goal.
Let's also remember that Pittsburgh, despite making the playoffs, was 26th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play last season at -0.4, and did little to improve its roster in the offseason. The only factor that makes me nervous is Mike Tomlin, who has dragged this team to more wins than they've deserved the past handful of years.
While there can be some quarterback questions now with Wilson either limited or Fields starting, I believe we see a conservative gameplan from the Steelers as the team looks to test a new look Falcons offense. Can there be some growing pains?
I’ll take the Falcons to win, but in a cagey effort.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 20, Steelers 13
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
