Steelers vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face each other in each team's first respective preseason game of the 2025 campaign.
We're unlikely to see Aaron Rodgers suit up in the Steelers' first preseason game, but it'll still be interesting to see how both teams look as we prepare for the upcoming regular season. Liam Coen will be making his head coaching debut for the Jaguars as Jacksonville hopes to take a step forward this season, including Trevor Lawrence hopefully finally becoming the quarterback everyone knows he can be.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this exhibition showdown.
Steelers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-120)
- Jaguars -3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Steelers +125
- Jaguars -145
Total
- OVER 35.5 (-115)
- UNDER 35.5 (-105)
Steelers vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): KDKA-TV (CBS), FOX30
- Steelers Record: 0-0
- Jaguars Record: 0-0
Steelers vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Mike Tomlin is 40-27 SU and 36-30-1 ATS in the preseason as Steelers head coach
Steelers vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
One of the top reasons to back a team in the preseason is the coach's preseason history, and Mike Tomlin's is strong. He has shown throughout the years that winning in exhibition games is important to him, sporting a 40-27 straight-up record while also being 36-30-1 against the spread. That could prove pivotal with the Steelers set as 3-point underdogs.
Rodgers likely won't be seeing the field for the Steelers, but they still have competent backups who will get plenty of snaps, including Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie quarterback Will Howard.
Laying points against the Steelers in the preseason hasn't been a smart strategy over the years, so in this situation, I'll take the field goal with Pittsburgh.
Pick: Steelers +3 (-120) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
