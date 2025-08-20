Steelers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
This Thursday’s Week 3 preseason showdown between the Steelers and Panthers feels more like a dress-rehearsal than a serious contest.
Pittsburgh’s top tier, including Aaron Rodgers, D.K. Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey, already sidelined as healthy scratches for the second straight week, I’m not expecting much from the starters.
Carolina has sprinkled in a few of theirs, but the offense mustered a net minus-2 yards in two series against Houston, while the defense has allowed a whopping 50 points across two preseason outings. Andy Dalton’s injury further muddles the Panthers’ plans, virtually handing the reins to Jack Plummer, whose futile outing against Houston showed little offensive momentum.
In contrast, Pittsburgh has leaned on Skylar Thompson — ten of fifteen passing for 113 yards and an INT last week — an experienced backup without the flash.
Steelers vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Mike Tomlin is 40-29 straight up and 37-31- against the spread in the preseason
- Dave Canales is 1-4 straight up and 0-5 against the spread in the preseason.
Steelers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
Given the untested and underwhelming quarterbacking we’ve seen across both locker rooms, the scale firmly tilts toward a low-scoring affair. Carolina’s inability to move the chains has been glaring; minus-2 yards in a two-series stint is hardly encouraging, while their defense has bled 50 points in just two games of preseason. Plummer’s 10-for-14, 83-yard performance that included two interceptions is nothing short of ugly.
Pittsburgh isn’t exactly lighting it up either, with Thompson managing 10-of-15 for 113 yards and a pick against Tampa Bay. Neither signal-caller has broken the game open, and neither defense has surrendered enough to open the floodgates.
The Steelers’ defense, reshuffled without key playmakers, still offers enough discipline to smother the kind of ragged drives Carolina has produced. Meanwhile, the Panthers are thin at running back and tight end and awkwardly misfiring on offense with dump-truck negative yards. In a matchup where incomplete passes, three-and-outs, and stale punts will dominate, this Thursday night feels destined for squat-foot scoring.
Pick: Under 36.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
