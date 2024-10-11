Steelers vs. Raiders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Bet Brock Bowers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped back-to-back games, calling into question whether or not they should turn to veteran Russell Wilson at quarterback now that he’s healthy in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It seems like Fields will get the start in this game, but bettors will want to make sure before placing any prop bets on the Steelers quarterback.
Meanwhile, on the Las Vegas side, Aidan O’Connell will make his first start of the season after Gardner Minshew II struggled mightily in a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
With the Raiders’ season hanging in the balance amidst a Davante Adams trade request, they’re hoping O’Connell can spark this offense in Week 6 and beyond.
This game has a low total – 36.5 – but there are still a couple of players that I think are worth betting on to score a touchdown on Sunday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Raiders
Justin Fields Anytime TD (+215)
If the Steelers start Fields (they should since he’s led them to a 3-2 start) on Sunday, I love taking him to find the end zone with his legs.
Fields has three rushing scores in five games this season, carrying the ball at least six times in every game. He didn’t find the end zone in Week 5, but he had scored in back-to-back weeks prior to the loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Las Vegas allowed Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix to find the end zone on the ground in Week 5, and it has allowed 4.9 yards per carry on the season.
Fields’ rushing ability is one of the things that makes him a tough player to defend, and I expect him to lean into that with his job potentially on the line in Week 6.
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+205)
I’m not totally sure who O’Connell will feature as his No. 1 target in the passing game on Sunday, but Brock Bowers seems like a pretty good bet given his start to the 2024 season.
The rookie tight end had eight catches for 97 yards and a score in Week 5 against the Broncos’ No. 2 pass defense, and he’s caught six or more passes in three of his five games.
While Bowers has only found the end zone once this season, the Steelers have been vulnerable against tight ends, allowing two scores on the season and 22 receptions. Last week, Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson had six grabs for 70 yards against this Pittsburgh defense.
Bowers is worth a shot in a depleted Las Vegas offense.
