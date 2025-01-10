Steelers vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face-off on Saturday night in an AFC North rivalry postseason matchup.
The Ravens are the biggest favorites of the week, which leads to some bettors who may not want to lay the 9.5-point they'd have to if they want to bet on Baltimore. Instead, the option to bet on touchdown scorers is always there. I have three players I'm betting on to find the end zone.
Steelers vs. Ravens Touchdown Bets
- Rashod Bateman Touchdown (+145)
- Lamar Jackson Touchdown (+240)
- Jaylen Warren Touchdown (+360)
Rashod Bateman Touchdown (+145)
With Zay Flowers out for the Ravens, it's time to get in on Rashod Bateman, who thrived in Week 18 against the Browns, hauling in five of his eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. He has nine touchdowns on the season and has already scored once against the Steelers.
If you're going to bet on a Ravens' pass-catcher to find the end zone, make it Bateman.
Lamar Jackson Touchdown (+240)
Despite rushing for 915 yards on the season, Lamar Jackson has only scored four rushing touchdowns which is surprising given how often he takes off. Now that it's the playoffs, I expect him to take off even more with a berth in the Divisional Round on the line. Big players make big plays in big games, I'll back him to score at +240.
Jaylen Warren Touchdown (+360)
It's a mystery to everyone who the Steelers are going to give the ball to more, Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren, but why not bet on the more effective player who is also getting longer odds to score? He's averaging 0.3 more yards per carry than Harris and he's proven to be more of a threat as a receiver out of the back field. He's a great bet to score at +360.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
