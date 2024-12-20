Steelers vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Target Jaylen Warren)
The second half of Saturday's NFL double-header will feature an AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens with plenty on the line.
With a win, the Ravens will draw even with the Steelers atop the division. Meanwhile, if Pittsburgh can upset Baltimore for the second time this season, they will officially clinch the division title.
Let's take a look at a few player props that I love for this rivalry showdown.
Steelers vs. Ravens Player Prop Bets
- Russell Wilson UNDER 217.5 Pass Yards (-114)
- Justice Hill OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Jaylen Warren Anytime Touchdown (+320)
Russell Wilson UNDER 217.5 Pass Yards (-114)
The Ravens secondary was one of the worst of the season through the first 10 weeks, but they've seemingly fixed that issue. Since Week 11, they rank fifth in opponent dropback EPA and second in opponent dropback success rate. If they keep that up, Russell Wilson has a tough matchup ahead of him.
It's worth noting Wilson has reached 218 passing yards just twice in his last six starts.
Justice Hill OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Justice Hill has started to play a big role in the Ravens passing game, combining for nine receptions for 76 yards over their last two games. Now, he faces a Steelers defense that has allowed 496 receiving yards to running backs this season.
He hauled in four receptions for 28 yards against the Steelers just a few short weeks ago, so bet on him to have a similar performance on Saturday.
Jaylen Warren Anytime Touchdown (+320)
Jaylen Warren to score a touchdown is my No. 5 ranked player prop for Week 16:
Jaylen Warren has out-snapped Najee Harris in two straight weeks, playing 52% of snaps against the Browns in Week 14 and then 53% of snaps against the Eagles last week. I could see the Steelers leaning on Warren even more in Week 16 and if they find themselves playing from behind against the Ravens, they could get Warren involved in the pass game as well.
I love his odds to find the end zone at +320.
