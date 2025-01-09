Steelers vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Round (Bet On A George Pickens Bounce-Back Performance)
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face off in an AFC North rivalry match in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Ravens got the better of the Steelers in their most recent regular season game and as a result, are significant favorites to win and advance to the Divisional Round. If you'd rather bet on player props in this rivalry showdown, I'm here to help you out.
Steelers vs. Ravens Player Props
- George Pickens Longest Reception OVER 22.5 Yards (-130) via FanDuel
- Rashod Bateman OVER 3.5 Receptions (+120) via BetMGM
- Kyle Van Noy OVER 0.3 Sacks (+100) via DraftKings
George Pickens Longest Reception OVER 22.5 Yards (-130)
George Pickens to have his longest reception in the game to be OVER 22.5 yards was my best player prop for this game in this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59":
Despite backing the Ravens to win and cover, I'm going to take a Steelers player prop. George Pickens posted a goose egg in Week 18 but I can't look past his longest receptions prop. In his 14 games this season, he has hauled in a reception of 27+ yards in 11 of them, including a 37-yard catch in his only start against the Ravens.
The Ravens' defense, while improved, has still given up 58 passing plays of 20+ yards this season, the third most in the NFL. At some point this game, Pickens is going to haul in a deep ball.
Rashod Bateman OVER 3.5 Receptions (+120)
With Zay Flowers out of the game, the Ravens will lean on Rashod Bateman in the passing game. He had a big performance against the Browns in Week 18, hauling in five receptions on eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. He should thrive in this spot again on Saturday night.
Kyle Van Noy OVER 0.3 Sacks (+100)
The Steelers' offensive line has struggled in recent games, allowing Russell Wilson to be sacked on 10.62% of his drop backs over their last three games, the second highest mark in the NFL over that stretch.
Kyle Van Noy is the Ravens' sack leader, racking up 12.5 sacks on the year. He also recorded 1.5 sacks against the Steelers in their most recent regular season meeting. The fact we can get plus-money on him to record at least half a sack is too good to pass up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!