Steelers vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
A rivalry game in the AFC North is set to take place on Saturday night when the Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup.
The teams split their season series, but the betting market still has no faith in the Steelers, who stumbled down the final stretch of the regular season. Should we lay the points with the Ravens? That's the question I'm here to answer.
Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers +9.5 (-105)
- Ravens -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers +420
- Ravens -560
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Steelers vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount+
- Steelers record: 10-7
- Ravens record: 12-5
Steelers vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Steelers are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Steelers' last five games
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Ravens
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Steelers' last seven road games
- Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 10-3 in the Ravens' last 13 games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
Steelers vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Mason McCormick, G - Questionable
- Calvin Anderson, OT - IR-R
- Donte Jackson, CB - Questionable
- Logan Lee, DT - IR-R
- Roman Wilson, WR - IR-R
Ravens Injury Report
- Deonte Harty, WR - IR-R
- Zay Flowers, WR - Questioanble
- Justice Hill, RB - Questionable
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - IR
- Arthur Maulet, CB - IR
Steelers vs. Ravens Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens: If the Steelers want any hope of upsetting the Ravens, they need George Pickens to play well. He put up a goose egg against the Bengals last week but was able to haul in eight receptions for 89 yards in November. Let's see if their top receiver decides to show up on Saturday night.
Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews: The Ravens' tight end got off to a slow start to the season but has caught fire of late and has now racked up 11 touchdowns on the season. He has been a security blanket for Jackson and will play a big role on Saturday.
Steelers vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59," I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Ravens:
This is shaping up to be the most lopsided game of the playoffs. The Steelers continue their seemingly yearly tradition of stumbling into the playoffs and then getting blown out in the first round. Pittsburgh finished the regular season ranking 23rd in Net Yards per Play (-0.4), the worst mark amongst all postseason teams.
Their offense has had no life of late and now they take on the team that I think is playing the best football in the league. Since Week 10, the Ravens have ranked second in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. Their early-season troubles on defense have been fixed and now they're back to playing at the elite level they did in 2023.
In my opinion, the Ravens are the best team the AFC has to offer and they'll prove that on Saturday night.
Pick: Ravens -9.5 (-115)
