Is Steph Curry Playing in Game 1? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Timberwolves)
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been dealing with a thumb injury since late in the regular season, and he continues to pop up on Golden State's injury report in the playoffs.
However, Curry is listed as "available" for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Curry did not miss a game against the Houston Rockets in the first round, helping lead Golden State to a win in seven games. He averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in the series while shooting 39.2 percent from 3.
With Curry expected to play in Game 1, here's how to bet on him in the prop market in this series opener.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Game 1 vs. Timberwolves
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Curry was the Warriors’ leading rebounder in Game 7 on Sunday, and he’s picked up 11 or more rebounds and assists in three games this postseason, averaging 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
I’m buying him in Game 1 against the Wolves, as he’s going to be asked to play major minutes once again after averaging 38.3 per game against Houston. During the regular season, Curry averaged 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, but he’s known for upping his play in the postseason, averaging 5.4 boards and 6.2 assists across 154 playoff games.
