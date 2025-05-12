Is Steph Curry Playing in Game 4? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Warriors)
Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry has been ruled out for the third straight game in the Western Conference semifinals due to a hamstring injury.
Curry was injured in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and exited that game early, but Golden State held on to win that matchup. Since then, it's been tough sledding for the Warriors, who scored just 97 points in a Game 3 loss at home.
With Curry out once again, Golden State is set as a home underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Last Wednesday, the Warriors announced that Curry would miss at least a week with his injury, putting his best chance to return in this series in Game 6 on Sunay, May 18. The problem? Golden State would need to win one of the next two games in this series to force a Game 6.
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry went through a "pretty strenuous workout on the team’s practice court ahead of Game 3. However, he did not test his hamstring at full speed.
"Curry didn’t push it to full speed, according to a team source," Slater wrote. "He’s yet to burst or cut or test that left hamstring in a manner that’ll deliver him and Rick Celebrini — the team’s lead medical decision maker — the true information they’ll need on whether the hamstring is healed enough to return deeper in this series. But he went through a medium-speed shooting routine and rode the stationary bike. This was a notable advancement for Curry in his race against time."
The Warriors have an offensive rating of just 101.4 in this series, tied with the New York Knicks for the worst rating of any team in the conference semifinals. If the Warriors don't win Game 4, they'll fall in a 3-1 series hole. Only 13 teams in NBA history have come back from that deficit, winning the series 4.4 percent of the time.
