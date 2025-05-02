Is Steph Curry Playing in Game 6? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Warriors)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is dealing with a badly bruised right thumb, but he has played through the injury in the first round of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets.
Officially, Curry is listed as "available" for Game 6 with the right thumb injury, but he didn't elaborate much on the status of the injury when asked about it.
Curry has been limited to just 30 total points over his last two games, and Golden State lost Game 5 when he scored just 13 points on 12 shots.
If Curry isn't playing at a high level, the Warriors are in trouble offensively due to their lack of options after him and Jimmy Butler. Plus, the Rockets and Dillon Brooks appear to be aware that Curry's thumb has become a bit of an issue in this series.
In Game 6, the Warriors are favored at home against the Rockets, but they've played quite a few close games in this series -- especially in Golden State's wins.
While Curry should play his usual role in this game, he may not be as elite of a target scoring the ball as he is as a passer. Here is how I'm wagering on him in the prop market in Game 6.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Game 6 vs. Rockets
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best prop bets for this game why Curry is undervalued as a passer in Game 6:
Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (+120)
The Rockets have held Curry to just 30 points in his last two games, but the star guard has picked up seven or more assists in three of the five games in this series, including a seven-assist showing in less than 24 minutes of action in Game 5.
Curry is averaging 11.2 potential assists per game in this series, and he finished the regular season averaging 6.0 assists per game. Houston is trying to force the ball out Curry’s hands – and rightfully so – in this series.
So, I think he’s undervalued a bit at this number considering he’s cleared it in 60 percent of the games in the first round. At +120, this is worth a bet on Friday.
