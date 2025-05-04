Is Steph Curry Playing in Game 7? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Rockets)
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been dealing with a thumb injury for weeks, and it has been a topic of discussion in the Warriors' first-round series with the Houston Rockets.
Rockets wing Dillon Brooks essentially admitted to attacking Curry's injured thumb when defending him, yet the Warriors star is still averaging over 24 points per game in this series. In Game 7, oddsmakers have set Curry and Golden State as underdogs, even though they had a 3-1 series lead earlier in this matchup.
Curry is listed on the Warriors' injury report as "available" for this game, so he is going to play through the thumb issue once again. After all, it is GAME 7.
Here's a look at how to bet on Curry in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Game 7
Steph Curry OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Steph Curry is an elite bet in Game 7:
Curry’s 29 points in Game 6 weren’t enough to get the Warriors the win, and now they have their backs against the wall in Game 7 on the road.
However, Curry has constantly risen to the occasion in Game 7s in his career, averaging 32.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds in five appearances. The only Game 7 where he finished with fewer than 27 points came in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers – which ended in a Golden State loss.
Curry is going to take a ton of shots and play a ton of minutes in this game, as Golden State doesn’t really have any answers on offense outside of him and Jimmy Butler in this series. Curry is averaging 24.3 points on 17.5 shots per game in this series, but he’s put up 19 or more shots in half of the games.
