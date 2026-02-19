Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry (knee) will remain out of the lineup on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

Curry missed the Warriors' last five games before the All-Star break, but it appears his knee hasn't healed enough for him to play on Thursday. This will be the 17th game that Curry has missed in the 2025-26 season, and Golden State is just 6-10 so far when he sits.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have adjusted the odds for the Celtics-Warriors matchup now that Curry won't play, moving the spread from Boston -2.5 to Boston -5.5. The three-point swing shows just how valuable the two-time league MVP is to a Golden State team that is already down Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Curry's timeline to return is up in the air.

"Prior to the break, Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed optimism that the swelling and pain in Curry's right knee would calm and he'd perhaps get clearance for Thursday night," Slater wrote. "But Curry returned to the facility Wednesday night and told the training staff his 'runner's knee' didn't feel quite ready to participate in a live scrimmage."

Steve Kerr said that it's possible that Curry will get another MRI on his knee, putting his status for Golden State's showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon in question. Curry has played in just two of the Warriors' last eight games.

"You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain," Curry said. "It's something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it's something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up."

This season, the star guard is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. If he misses one more game after Thursday's matchup with Boston, the star guard won't be eligible for All-NBA or any other postseason awards.

Golden State currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference heading into Thursday's matchup against Boston and is 4.5 games out of the No. 6 seed.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

