Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry has missed the team's last 10 games with a knee issue, and it appears he'll be sidelined well into this month.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Curry will be re-evaluated again in 10 days, setting him up to miss another five games. Curry has been ruled out for tonight's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, who are just 2.5 games back of Golden State for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Steph Curry will be re-evaluated again in 10 days, per source. Making progress on that "unpredictable" right knee issue, as Curry called it, but that'll rule him out of at least the next five Warriors games. He's missed the last 10 games. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2026

The Warriors have previously called Curry's knee issue "runner's knee" and it appears that the two-time league MVP has not made enough progress to return to the floor. With Golden State basically locked into the play-in tournament in the West, it doesn't make much sense for the Warriors to rush him back into action.

However, losing the No. 8 seed would be a major blow for Golden State, as it would mean the team has to win two games in a row to reach the playoffs instead of just one of two tries.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. Golden State has struggled in the 21 games that he's missed, going 8-13 overall.

With Curry ruled out on Monday night, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Warriors as 1.5-point home underdogs against the Clippers. Los Angeles is coming off a win on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and it's won 22 of its last 32 games after a 6-21 start to the season.

Since Curry is expected to miss at least the next 10 days, it's possible to pinpoint his next chance to play this season. He'll miss games against the Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls. It appears his next chance to return would be on Friday, March 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry last played on Jan. 30 and he's missed 11 of the team's last 13 games. Hopefully, he's able to return for Golden State down the stretch of the regular season as it aims to keep a top-eight spot in the West.

