Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nets vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been ramping up to return from a knee injury, as he was incorporated into live-action practice over the weekend.

However, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Curry was slated to participate in a Sunday scrimmage that was cancelled, and the star guard tapped the brakes on a return Wednesday or Friday this week. Curry has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Steph Curry will remain out tomorrow vs Nets, per source, as he tries to get cleared for a scrimmage setting.



Quick update on NBA Today including the latest on Moses Moody as Warriors assess the extent of damage to his left knee pic.twitter.com/xtpto27iLU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 24, 2026

The Warriors and Curry have said that the plan is for the two-time league MVP to return to the floor this season, but Golden State is running out of time to get him back. The Warriors have just 10 games left in the regular season, and they've fallen 1.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Even though the Warriors won without Curry against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, they are still four games under .500 this season and 11-22 in the 33 games that the star guard has missed.

Luckily for Golden State, it has a cupcake matchup against the tanking Nets on Wednesday night. Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Warriors as 11.5-point favorites in this matchup, with DraftKings giving the Warriors -600 odds to win this game.

Brooklyn has dropped eight games in a row, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Golden State pick up a second win in a row on Wednesday.

Curry has been solid when he's been able to play this season, averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. However, it appears his return this season is up in the air, and based on Slater's report, it's unlikely that Curry will return on Friday in Golden State's matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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