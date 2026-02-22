Is Steph Curry Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets due to a knee injury, and it appears he won't play again this month.

Curry, who had an MRI on his knee earlier this month, has been ruled out for 10 days (from Feb. 19), meaning the earliest he could return is Golden State's game on March 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

This is a huge blow for the Warriors, who are just 6-11 when Curry is out of the lineup and currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Steve Kerr pregame updates

*Categorized Steph Curry's knee issue as "lingering soreness." Giving another 10 days in hope it calms.

*On the team's goals: "Doesn't change at all."

*Kristaps Porzingis in the 15-20 minute range, off the bench, will pair with Draymond — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 20, 2026

Golden State has dropped back-to-back games and only has a two-game lead over the Clippers in the Western Conference standings. Falling out of the No. 8 seed would be brutal for Golden State, as it would need to win two play-in games to make the playoffs if that happens.

With Curry out on Sunday, the Nuggets are set as 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings on the road.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. He's no longer eligible for postseason awards or All-NBA, as he'll miss his 18th game of the season on Sunday. That automatically puts Curry below the 65-game threshold.

The Warriors have struggled offensively without Curry averaging just 104.4 points per game in the 17 that he's missed. That puts them in a tough spot against a Denver team that is No. 1 in the league in offensive rating and averages an NBA-best 120.9 points per game.

