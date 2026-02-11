Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss his fifth game in a row on Wednesday night due to a knee injury, and he will also miss this year's All-Star Game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry is out through the break, giving him a chance to return on Feb. 19 against the Boston Celtics.

The star guard has missed 15 games this season, and he's coming closer and closer to being ineligible for postseason awards. If Curry misses three more games (he'll miss one tonight), he'll be unable to make an All-NBA team.

This season, the two-time league MVP is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors won their last game without Curry against the Memphis Grizzlies, but they are 7.5-point home underdogs on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Golden State's offense has struggled with Steph on the bench, making the Warriors an interesting fade candidate on Wednesday.

Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. Spurs With Steph Curry Out

Warriors Team Total UNDER 107.5 Points (-110)

The Warriors are averaging just 103.4 points per game in the 15 games that Curry has missed this season, and they've been even worse since Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) went down.

Golden State has scored less than 100 points in four of the last six games that Curry has missed, failing to clear this prop in five of the last six games without him. On top of that, the Warriors have under 107.5 points in 10 of the 15 games that Curry has been sidelined this season.

San Antonio is one of the best defenses in the NBA this season, ranking third in defensive rating and fifth in opponent points per game (111.4). The Spurs held Golden State to 109 points in their last meeting even with Curry in action.

Golden State has just two games (against Chicago and Memphis) that it has scored over 101 points without Steph since Dec. 4. Those two teams are 27th (Chicago) and 22nd (Memphis) in points allowed per game this season.

I don't see the Warriors having a strong offensive game tonight, especially with De'Anthony Melton listed as questionable and Kristaps Porzingis already ruled out. The Warriors simply are running out of options to score at this point in the regular season.

