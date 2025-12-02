Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Warriors)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is dealing with a left quad contusion, and he's been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Curry's injury occurred in Golden State's loss to Houston on Nov. 26, and he'll now miss his second. game in a row. This season, Curry has already missed five games, and the Warriors are just 2-3 in the five games that he's sat out.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a bit of an ominous update on Curry, a saying that while it's not a long-term injury, the Warriors "don't have clarity" on when he'll return to the lineup.
That's certainly concerning for a Golden State team that's hovering around .500 so far in the 2025-26 season.
Curry has been great when he's been on the floor this season, averaging 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from the field.
In addition to Curry being on the injury report, the Warriors have listed Jimmy Butler III as questionable for this matchup.
Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Warriors in this tough matchup against OKC.
Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. Thunder
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-112)
Usually in these injury breakdowns, I share a player prop for the game, but I'm taking the UNDER on Golden State's team total on Tuesday.
The Warriors are just 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating this season, and they could be down their top two players with Curry out and Butler questionable on Tuesday. That's a major concern against a Thunder team that is No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating (103.6) and No. 1 in opponent points per game (106.7) this season.
Curry has been awesome for the Warriors this season, averaging nearly 28 per game, and losing his offense has hurt Golden State this season. In the five games that Curry has missed, the Warriors have scored 116 (in a loss), 104 (in a loss), 114 (in a win), 96 (in a loss) and 104 points (in a win). So, they've fallen short of this line 60 percent of the time when Curry doesn't play, and they only dropped 104 points in the last game he missed against a New Orleans team that is in the bottom three in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
I'll fade Golden State on Tuesday against a Thunder team that only has one loss this season and held Golden State to 102 points with Curry in the lineup earlier in the campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.