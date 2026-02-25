Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Grizzlies)

The Golden State Warriors will remain without star guard Steph Curry due to a knee injury on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry missed the Warriors' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, and he's was ruled out for at least the next 10 days back on Feb. 19.

So, that puts Curry's earliest potential return date to March 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry has missed 19 games so far this season, and the Warriors are just 7-12 in those matchups.

Golden State has categorized Curry's injury as "runner's knee," but an MRI last week did not show any structural damage for the two-time league MVP. So, there's a good chance Curry can return this season if he's able to manage the pain from the issue.

Even with Curry out of the lineup on Wednesday, the Warriors are favored on the road on the second night of a back-to-back. DraftKings Sportsbook has set Golden State as a 3.5-point favorite against the tanking Grizzlies.

Memphis is down several players, including star guard Ja Morant, in this matchup, and it's dropped seven of its last 10 games.

The Warriors should have Al Horford back in the lineup after he sat out the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday, but that's not enough to replace the loss of Curry.

This season, Steph is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. He's helped carry this Warriors team to an over .500 record in the games he's appeared in, and Golden State still has a 2.5-game cushion on the No. 8 seed in the West.

The Warriors have a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 28 before Curry could potentially return against the Clippers on March 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

