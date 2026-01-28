Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Jazz)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry missed the team's last game on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a knee injury.

That game was the second night of a back-to-back for Golden State, and it appears that Curry will be back in the lineup on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. The two-time league MVP has been upgraded to probable for this matchup with what the team is calling "right patellofemoral;

inflammation."

Steph Curry and Draymond Green have both been upgraded to probable tomorrow night in Utah to close the Warriors’ four-game road trip. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 27, 2026

This is great news for the Warriors, as they were blown out without Curry on Monday night, even though Anthony Edwards missed that game for the Timberwolves. With Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) out for the season, Golden State needs Curry in the lineup if it wants any chance to compete on the offensive end of the floor.

With the star guard expected to return tonight, the Warriors are 10.5-point road favorites against the Jazz, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back. Utah lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, falling to 15-32 in the 2025-26 season.

This is a great spot for the Warriors to pick up a win, as Utah is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in net rating this season.

Here's a look at how I'd bet on Curry and the Warriors in Wednesday's Western Conference clash.

Best Steph Curry Prop Bet vs. Jazz

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)

There isn't a better matchup in the NBA for Curry and his 3-point prop than the Jazz.

Utah ranks 30th in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game (15.9) and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage. On top of that, the Jazz have the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Steph has played two games against Utah this season, shooting 6-for-17 from 3 (on his way to a 31-point game) and 6-for-12 from 3 (also scoring 31 points).

The greatest shooter of all time has been asked to handle a bigger workload with Butler out, and he's taking an NBA-high 11.6 shots from 3 per game this season, knocking down an league-best 4.5 per game (39.0 percent).

Curry should get up a ton of 3-pointers in this matchup, and Utah has shown all season long that it'll give up plenty of great looks from beyond the arc. This is one of my favorite player props for Wednesday night's action.

