Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Jazz)

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry has a chance to return later this week from a knee injury that has sidelined him since the start of February, but he will not play on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

Curry is dealing with "runner's knee" or patella-femoral syndrome/bone bruising in his right knee, and he's had his timeline for return pushed back multiple times since the All-Star break. The Warriors most recently ruled Curry out for 10 days on March 1, meaning his next chance to play would be on Friday, March 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The star guard will miss the Warriors' back-to-back with Utah and Chicago based on the timeline the team has provided.

This is a pretty substantial blow for a Warriors team that is fighting to finish in the top eight in the Western Conference this season. Golden State is just one game up on the No. 9-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and two games up on the No. 10-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

So far this seasn, the Warriors are just 9-15 in the 24 games that Curry has missed.

On Monday, oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set Golden State as a 5.5-point road favorites against a tanking Utah team. DraftKings has the Warriors as -225 favorites to win the game, but it's worth noting that Golden State is five games under .500 on the road in the 2025-26 campaign.

Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. He's no longer eligible for awards or All-NBA since he's missed too many games, but Curry has played at an elite level when he's been healthy.

The Warriors may continue to play things safe with the two-time MVP since they are likely too far back to get the No. 6 seed (and avoid the play-in tournament) in the West.

