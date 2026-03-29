Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Nuggets)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry appeared to be tracking towards a return, but that has been moved back as he deals with a knee injury.

Curry reportedly will be re-examined next week after he was unable to scrimmage this week in his rehab process. Curry has not played for the Warriors since Jan. 30, and he's set to miss his 36th game of the season on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State's Stephen Curry will be re-examined next week as he attempts to ramp up again with his ailing knee, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. This extends his prolonged absence to at least 25 straight games after he was unable to scrimmage this week as previously hoped. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2026

The Warriors have clinched a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, but they've fallen to the No. 10 seed with Curry sidelined. Golden State is just 13-22 in the 35 games that Curry has missed to this point, and it's dropped six of its last 10 games.

Now, Golden State does enter Sunday's game on a three-game winning streak, but it is set as a massive underdog on the road against Denver. The Nuggets are 12.5-point favorites at home in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denver appears to be meshing at the right ime, winning five games in a row and eight of its last 10 to move into the No. 4 spot in the West. So, Golden State is facing an uphill battle without its best player on Sunday.

This season, Curry has appeared in 39 games and is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. He's running out of time to return before the end of the regular season, and it's hard to see Golden State making any kind of run in the play-in tournament if Curry doesn't suit up.

The Warriors don't play again until Wednesday, April 1, though it seems unlikely that Curry would be ready to play that soon after failing to scrimmage this past week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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