Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Pelicans)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry remains out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans as he works his way back from runner's knee.

The Warriors could be extremely short-handed on the front end of a back-to-back, as Al Horford, Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton are all questionable and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is out.

Draymond Green, Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are questionable for the Warriors tomorrow night in New Orleans on the front side of a back-to-back. They’re at Memphis on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis out with illness. Didn’t make the trip. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 23, 2026

Curry is not expected to return until next month, as the Warriors ruled him out for another 10 days after he had an MRI last week. The star guard has missed 18 games so far this season (tonight will be his 19th) and the Warriors are just 7-11 in those games.

When he's been on the court, Curry has played at an All-NBA level, averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. It's expected that Curry will return this season, but there is no reason to rush him back with the Warriors almost guaranteed to be just a play-in team in the West.

Golden State is still favored in this matchup, but only by 1.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. New Orleans is one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread at home, going 18-12-1, which is second to the New York Knicks.

So, the Warriors could be facing an uphill battle since they've struggled already when Curry sits.

Here's a look at my favorite Golden State prop bet for this Western Conference clash on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. Pelicans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (+106)

Brandin Podziemski has settled back into a bench role as of late, scoring in double figures in each of his last five games.

The former first-round pick has not taken the next step as a scorer, but he's been a guy that stuffs the stat sheet, especially when he's asked to handle the ball more. Podz had 15 rebounds and nine assists on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, and he's cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in back-to-back games.

With Curry out and Melton, Horford and Green all up in the air, there's a chance Podziemski steps into an even bigger role on Tuesday night. He's averaging 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the 2025-26 season, but those numbers jump to 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists when Curry is out.

I think he's worth a look against a weak New Orleans defense on Tuesday.

