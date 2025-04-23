Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Rockets)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been dealing with a right thumb injury, but he's listed as "available" on the team's injury report ahead of Game 2 against the Houston Rockets.
Curry had the same status ahead of Game 1 and ended up playing 39:38 in a Golden State win.
Even with Curry expected to be good to go for Wednesday night's contest, oddsmakers have set the Warriors as three-point underdogs on the road. Golden State stole Game 1 in Houston with a 10-point win, but it appears that the oddsmakers at DraftKings believe Houston will even the seris on Wednesday.
Curry was huge for the Warriors in Game 1, hitting a ton of timely 3-pointers and finishing the game with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 12-for-19 from the field and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.
There's no doubt that Curry will be heavily involved in the offense again on Wednesday, but his thumb issue is worth monitoring during these playoffs. There have been multliple instances since he suffered the injury where Curry has grabbed at his thumb during games.
Still, he has played well in Golden State's play-in tournament and playoff wins, so it shouldn't be too much of a concern entering Game 2.
