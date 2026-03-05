Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Rockets)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is set to miss his 23rd game this season and he works his way back from a knee injury (runner's knee). Curry did not play in the month of February, and he was recently ruled out for 10 more days by Golden State on March 1.

The Warriors are just 8-14 in the 22 games that Curry has missed so far this season, and they're already down star forward Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

On Thursday, oddsmakers have set the Warriors as 9.5-point road underdogs against the Houston Rockets, who are entrenched in the playoff picture in the Western Conference. DraftKings Sportsbook has Golden State priced at +300 to pull off an upset in this game.

Since Curry is expected to miss at least the next 10 days, it's possible to pinpoint his next chance to play this season. He'll miss games against the Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls. It appears his next chance to return would be on Friday, March 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. Golden's State's playoff chances completely rest on Curry's ability to return to action this season, as the Warriors have fallen to 31-30 this season and have just a one-game lead on the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 8 seed in the West.

Falling out of the No. 8 spot would be a massive blow for Golden State, as the team would need to win two play-in tournament games as a No. 9 or No. 10 seed just to earn the No. 8 spot in the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

