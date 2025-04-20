Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Rockets)
Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry has been dealing with a right thumb injury -- and wore a wrap on his hand in the play-in tournament -- but he is listed as "available" for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets.
Only Curry and Gary Payton II (also available) are listed on Golden State's injury report.
Curry had a huge game in the play-in win against the Grizzlies, scoring 37 points and knocking down six 3-pointers in the process. Since Golden State won that game on Tuesday, it had several days off before Sunday night's clash with Houston.
This season, Curry appeared in 70 games for Golden State, averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set Golden State as a one-point underdog in this matchup, and the Rockets actually took the last meeting between these teams. Overall, Golden State was 3-2 striaght up against the Rockets in the 2024-25 season.
Curry was held to just three points on 1-of-10 shooting in his last game against Houston, so he'll look to bounce back in this matchup. It'll be important to monitor how he's dealing with his thumb issue as the playoffs go on.
