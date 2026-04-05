Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Bettng Impact for Rockets vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has missed the last 27 games with a knee injury, but he's on track to return on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets.

Curry, who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to play for the first time since late January.

The Warriors have struggled without the star guard, going 13-25 in the games that he's missed this season, dropping them to the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. On Sunday night, Golden State remains a 3.5-point underdog in the odds at DraftKings, even though Curry is expected to play.

Curry recently shared some details about his recovery, and how his lingering knee issue took longer to heal than he expected.

"I thought I was going to be out a week," Curry said. "Ten days max. [But] every time I got on the court or tried to push it in that first month, there was always a reaction. You just knew it wasn't healing as fast as you thought."

The star guard commented on whether or not his knee injury will be something he'll have to manage for the rest of his career, as he recently turned 38 years old and is likely nearing the final years of his career.

"Yes and no," Curry said. "There's nothing structurally wrong with my knee. So it's not like I'm compromised out there. It is a new normal, though, if that makes sense."

Golden State has already lost Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody for the rest of the season (and likely into next season), making it an extreme long shot to advance far in the Western Conference playoffs. But, with Curry back, the Warriors could make a run in the play-in tournament.

In 39 games this season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. He'll likely be on some kind of minutes restriction as he works his way back into the rotation, but the Warriors will need him ready to go once the play-in tournament begins on April 14.

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