Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas A&M-CC Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 16

The No. 1 team in the Southland Conference – the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks – have won 11 games in a row and are 16-1 in conference play heading into Monday’s matchup against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

Stephen F. Austin’s only loss in Southland Conference play came by two points to the second-place team – McNeese State – but it has not lost since. It also has a nine-point win at home against Texas A&M-CC.

The Lumberjacks have been a little more vulnerable on the road (9-3), but that’s natural, especially for a team that is 14-0 at home.

The Islanders are third in the Southland this season, going 10-7 in conference play, but can they keep up with the Lumberjacks tonight?

Let’s dive into the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction on Monday night.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Stephen F. Austin -5.5 (-118)

Texas A&M CC +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Stephen F. Austin: -258

Texas A&M-CC: +210

Total

136.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas A&M-CC How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Hilliard Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin record: 23-3

Texas A&M-CC record: 14-12

Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas A&M-CC Key Player to Watch

Keon Thompson, Guard, Stephen F. Austin

Thompson has put together a strong season for the Lumberjacks, averaging 18.4 points (leads the team), 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

Earlier this season, Thompson had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists, but he struggled from the free-throw line (5-for-12) in a nine-point win.

Thompson has scored 15 or more points in five games in a row, and he put up a smooth 32 points in his last game. Can he build on that against the No. 3 team in the Southland Conference?

Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas A&M-CC Prediction and Pick

Not only is Stephen F. Austin an impressive 23-3 this season, but it has covered the spread in 19 of 24 qualified games (per Team Rankings) – the best mark in the country.

So, I have no problem laying the points in this matchup.

The Islanders have gone 8-4 at home, but they were outclassed in the second half of their last matchup with the Lumberjacks, getting outscored by 18 points.

Stephen F. Austin sits at 86th in the country in KenPom’s latest rankings, and it has the No. 58 adjusted defensive efficiency. The Islanders are 83rd in adjusted defensive efficiency, but they rank outside the top-200 in adjusted offensive efficiency and were held to just 60 points by the Lumberjacks earlier this season.

The key stat for this game?

Stephen F. Austin ranks 16th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage. On top of that, the Islanders are 323rd in the country in effective field goal percentage on offense.

I don’t think Texas A&M-CC will score enough to cover this two-possession spread on Monday night.

Pick: Stephen F. Austin -5.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

