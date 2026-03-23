Is Stephon Castle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Heat)

San Antonio Spurs star Stephon Castle has missed the team's last two games with right hip tightness, but he has a chance to return on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Castle is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup, and the Spurs are 4.5-point road favorites in the odds at DraftKings as a result. San Antonio has gone 9-3 in the 12 games that Castle has missed this season, as it has a lot of depth at the lead guard spot with De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper.

Stephon Castle (hip) listed questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 22, 2026

Still, having Castle in the lineup would be a major boost for the Spurs as they look to win their sixth game in a row on Monday night. San Antonio is still in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have won 11 games in a row row to keep them at bay.

Castle played just 21 minutes in a win over the Sacramento Kings three games ago, and he then sat out wins over Phoenix and Indiana. San Antonio plays on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday this week, so it doesn't have to worry bout a potential back-to-back scenario with Castle.

Since the star guard is up in the air for this matchup, I'm eyeing another player in the prop market on Monday.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Heat

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-126)

Rookie guard Dylan Harper is averaging 11.4 points per game in the 2025-26 season while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc. Harper started the Spurs’ last game with Castle out, and he turned in a massive showing, shooting 9-for-13 from the field on his way to a 24-point game.

While there’s a chance that Harper will have a smaller role on Monday, he’s still scored 11 or more points in 13 of his 20 games since Feb.1, averaging 12.8 points per game during that stretch.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper has shown that he can handle a bigger workload when called upon for the Spurs, and I like this matchup for him against a Miami team that is No. 1 in the league in pace.

This projects to be a high-scoring game – the total is at 240.5 – so I like taking Harper to hit his season average on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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