Storm vs. Aces Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference go toe-to-toe on Friday night in Las Vegas as the defending champion Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm and their new Big 3 of Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and, of course, Jewell Loyd.
Seattle is on a five-game winning streak, and it won its last game without Ogwumike, who could be up in the air for Friday’s game as well. That would be a massive blow against an Aces frontcourt that features MVP frontrunner A’ja Wilson.
Wilson is coming off an insane 36-point game in a win over Dallas on Wednesday where she shot an impressive 15-for-22 from the field. Wilson has yet to have a game with less than 21 points this season, and the Aces are off to a solid 5-2 start despite not having Chelsea Gray in the lineup.
The defending champs are major favorites at home in this game, but can Seattle’s new core group show that it is ready to take the crown in the West?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players and my best bet for arguably the game of the night in the WNBA:
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm +8.5 (-115)
- Aces -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Storm:+310
- Aces: -385
Total
- 167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Storm vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to watch (TV): ION
- Storm record: 6-3
- Aces record: 5-2
Storm vs. Aces Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Aces Injury Report
- Chelsea Gray – out
- Kierstan Bell – out
Storm vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith: After missing last season on maternity leave, Diggins-Smith is back and averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 assists per game in her first season in Seattle. She also has started to get her shot back, scoring 16 or more points in four straight games (all Seattle wins).
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: What more can we say about A’ja Wilson? The two-time league MVP is averaging 27.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game this season. Wilson could win an MVP and a DPOY if she keeps up this pace. Center Ezi Magbegor has been great for the Storm in 2024, but there is no slowing down Wilson so far in 2024.
Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
It looks like Ogwumike should be back in the lineup after missing Seattle’s last game, a huge boost for the Storm on the offensive end. Because of that, I don’t mind taking Seattle as a road dog.
The Storm have not only won five games in a row, but they are now 6-3 against the spread on the season, including an impressive 4-1 mark on the road.
This is just the second time all season Seattle has been set as an underdog, and while the Aces are loaded when it comes to the talent on their roster, they’ve been at less than 100 percent without Gray active.
These two teams are No. 4 and No. 5 in net rating this season, with the Storm sitting just 1.6 points behind the Aces. With Diggins-Smith and Loyd, Seattle has two elite guards who can control a game and get hot at any moment.
Neither player has shot well in 2024, yet the Storm are still off to an impressive 6-3 start. It’s only a matter of time before the shots start to fall at a higher clip, and Seattle already ranks fourth in the league in effective field goal percentage.
While the Aces probably win this game, 8.5 points feels like a few too many to give this Storm squad given how well it has played over the last two weeks.
Pick: Storm +8.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
