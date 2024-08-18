Storm vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Aug. 18
The Indiana Fever are making a serious push for a playoff spot, sitting in the No. 7 seed, just two games back of the No. 6-seeded Phoenix Mercury after beating them on Friday night.
Now, the Fever host the Seattle Storm, who are fresh off a late loss to the Atlanta Dream in Atlanta.
Seattle still holds the No. 4 seed, but it has just a half-game cushion on A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, who have played much better since Chelsea Gray returned to the lineup.
With Caitlin Clark picking up right where she left off before the Olympic break, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists against Phoenix, can the Fever pull off an upset on Sunday?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and how I’m betting this matchup on ABC.
Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm -4 (-105)
- Fever +4 (-115)
Moneyline
- Storm: -166
- Fever: +140
Total
- 170 (Over -112/Under -108)
Storm vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 18
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Storm record: 17-9
- Fever record: 12-15
Storm vs. Fever Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – out
Storm vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: Jewell Loyd made a game-tying shot against the Dream on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to get the win after Tina Charles sunk a short floater with less than two seconds left. Loyd, who has struggled with her shot (36.2 percent from the field), went 7-for-19 from the field in that game.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, Clark put up a smooth 29 points and 10 assists in her first game back from the break. She’s now averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from 3.
Storm vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Caitlin Clark is officially here.
After some growing pains and shooting struggles early in her rookie season, Clark has been electric over her last 13 games, averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from 3-point range.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft put on a clinic against the Mercury on Friday, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see her have a big game against a Seattle team she’s scored 15, 20 and 21 points against, even though both 20-point showings came outside of this 13-game hot streak.
I love Clark’s PRA prop for this game, as she's put up 37 or more points, rebounds and assists in five of her seven games since the start of July, averaging 12.1 assists per game over that stretch.
Her passing may be her best skill – a crazy thing to say about a player that is money from 30 feet – but it’s true.
If that continues, Clark is a serious threat to blow past this number again on Sunday.
Pick: Caitlin Clark OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.