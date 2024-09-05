Storm vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 5 (Can Seattle Cover?)
The Seattle Storm are coming off a massive win on the road against the Connecticut Sun, but they’ll have another tough test on the road on Thursday in New York against Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty.
Seattle is the No. 5 seed in the WNBA, sitting a game back of the Las Vegas Aces. Meanwhile, the Liberty have a three-game lead on the Sun and Minnesota Lynx for the No. 1 seed in the W.
New York rebounded from a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks with a 13-point win over the Storm last week, but can they cover the spread again on Thursday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm +8 (-112)
- Liberty -8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Storm: +280
- Liberty: -355
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Storm record: 20-13
- Liberty record: 27-6
Storm vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Storm vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith: Since the Olympic break, Diggins-Smith has been one of the best guards in the W, averaging 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in eight games. Diggins-Smith had 26 points and seven dimes in the loss to New York last week.
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart: Stewart and the Liberty have had a massive layoff, not playing since Friday last week heading into this game. Stewie had a smooth 32 points (her second straight 32-point game) against the Storm on Friday, shooting 10-for-16 from the field and 9-for-10 from the line.
Storm vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
New York put on a show offensively in Seattle on Friday night, as Sabrina Ionescu and Stewart combined for 57 points in a 98-85 win.
Do we see that happen again?
I’m not sold on the Liberty at home covering this spread, as they’re just 5-12 ATS at Barclays Center (but 12-5 ATS on the road).
Seattle has struggled a bit as an underdog (3-4 against the spread), but it turned in a great performance against the Sun on Tuesday to pick up a huge upset win.
These are two true title contenders, but the Storm have a little more to play for here with home court in the first round on the line if they can get up to a top-four seed.
Seattle’s defense (No. 4 in defensive rating) has to be better on Thursday if it wants to cover this number, but I wouldn't be shocked to see it do so given New York’s struggles at home.
I’ll take the points in this matchup.
Pick: Storm +8 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.