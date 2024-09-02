Storm vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (Can the Sun Win Again?)
The Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun will play their second straight games together at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday night.
Connecticut took Sunday’s matchup, as star Alyssa Thomas was able to fight through a leg injury to play. However, it was center Brionna Jones (26 points) who really led the way for the No. 2 team in the WNBA.
The loss dropped Seattle behind the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 4 seed in the standings, and the Storm are now just 2-5 straight up since the league returned from the Olympic break.
Oddsmakers are favoring the Sun again on Tuesday, and it may be hard to fade them in this matchup.
Here’s a quick look at the odds, injury reports, players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Storm vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm +2.5 (-110)
- Sun -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: +120
- Sun: -142
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 19-13
- Sun record: 24-8
Storm vs. Sun Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Storm vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: Loyd had one of her more efficient scoring performances on Sunday, shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 3-for-8 from 3 on her way to a 27-point, five-rebound, three-steal game. The Storm need her to continue to score efficiently if they want to upset the Sun on Tuesday.
Connecticut Sun
Brionna Jones: The Sun center had a massive game against Seattle on Sunday, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting while grabbing six rebounds. Can she continue to dominate down low on Tuesday?
Storm vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
I wrongly predicted a Storm upset on Sunday, partially because I thought Thomas would sit out on the second day of a back-to-back, and I’m not going to make that mistake on Tuesday.
Connecticut is the much better team right now, and the Sun have really improved on offense with Marina Mabrey leading their bench unit. A trade deadline acquisition from the Chicago Sky, Mabrey had 15 points on Sunday and has scored in double figures in five straight for CT.
Meanwhile, the Storm are just ninth in the WNBA in net rating since the Olympic break, and they’ve fallen to 7-8 straight up on the road.
Seattle’s also in a brutal patch in its schedule, playing New York, Connecticut (twice) and then New York again on Thursday.
Even though the Sun haven’t covered the spread at a high rate this season, they are 13-3 straight up at home.
I’m going to forget the points and simply wager on CT to pick up another win.
Pick: Sun Moneyline (-142)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.