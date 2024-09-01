Storm vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch on Sunday, Sept. 1 (Seattle a Live Dog?)
The Connecticut Sun have a quick turnaround on Sunday, as they’ll take on the Seattle Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena in the second game of a back-to-back.
The Sun beat the Washington Mystics on the road on Sunday, but they also lost All-Star Alyssa Thomas to a leg injury in the process. Thomas was cleared to return, but she did not do so in the win.
This is the first meeting of two in a row between these two squads. The Storm are coming off a tough loss at home to the No. 1-seeded New York Liberty, dropping them to the No. 5 seed in the standings.
Can Skylar Diggins-Smith and company bounce back on Sunday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my best bet and more for Sunday’s matinee matchup.
Storm vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm +2 (-110)
- Sun -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: +110
- Sun: -130
Total
- 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Storm record: 19-12
- Sun record: 23-8
Storm vs. Sun Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Sun Injury Report
- Alyssa Thomas – day-to-day
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Thomas left Sunday’s win over the Washington Mystics with a knee injury after colliding with Karlie Samuelson. She did return to the bench and was cleared to play, but it’s possible the Sun will sit her on the second game of a back-to-back.
Storm vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith: The Storm and Diggins-Smith fought hard on Friday night against the New York Liberty, but ultimately they came up short in a home loss. Diggins-Smith has been great since the Olympic break, averaging 18.8 points and 6.5 assists per game. She had 26 points in the loss to New York on Friday.
Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey: Mabrey came off the bench on Saturday and went off – scoring 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field (5-for-7 from 3) while adding six rebounds and five assists. If Thomas sits, Mabrey will likely be the person that the Sun run offense through. She seems to be settling in as a leading scorer off the bench on this roster.
Storm vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
I think Seattle is live to pull off an upset in this game, especially if Thomas ends up sitting out.
As good as the Sun are this season (23-8, No. 2 seed in the league), they don’t have nearly as much offense as previous seasons, sitting fifth in offensive rating and ninth in effective field goal percentage.
While Mabrey has been a solid boost to the team’s attack, losing Thomas would be a massive blow to the Sun’s playmaking and defense. Not only that, but this is a tough turnaround after playing an afternoon matchup with Washington on Saturday.
The Storm are just 2-4 against the spread as underdogs this season, but Connecticut is just 5-10 ATS at home. This line indicates to me that Thomas is highly questionable for this game, and I think the Storm – who have also prided themselves on the defensive end (No. 4 in defensive rating) – can hang around.
Don’t be shocked if they pull off the upset.
Pick: Storm +2 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
