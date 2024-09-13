Storm vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Sept. 13 (Can’t Bet Dallas)
The Dallas Wings are playing the second night of a back-to-back in a lost season against the No. 5-seeded Seattle Storm on Friday night.
Seattle is still in the mix for the No. 4 spot, but it needs a strong finish and the Las Vegas Aces to stumble to get there.
These teams have played three times with the Storm winning by 24 points (at home), 21 points (at home) and eight points (on the road). None of those matchups have come since Satou Sabally returned to the lineup for the Wings, though.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Friday’s contest.
Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm -6.5 (-112)
- Wings +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Storm: -278
- Wings: +225
Total
- 170.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Storm vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Storm record: 22-14
- Wings record: 9-28
Storm vs. Wings Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Wings Injury Report
- Stephanie Soares – day-to-day
Storm vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith: Since the Olympic break, Diggins-Smith has been one of the best guards in the WNBA, averaging 18.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. With Jewell Loyd struggling with her efficiency this season, the Storm need Diggins-Smith to keep scoring at a high level.
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: Dallas is playing the second night of a back-to-back, but Ogunbowale turned in a solid performance on Tuesday night, putting up 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. The Wings guard has 69 points across three games against the Storm in 2024.
Storm vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
As great as Sabally is, I don’t think she makes up for the Wings’ deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball – where they rank dead last in the W in defensive rating.
Seattle has dominated this matchup in 2024, and the Wings simply have nothing to play for, as they’re already eliminated from playoff contention.
Couple that with this being the second game of a back-to-back, and I think we have a perfect “storm” for a Seattle win.
After Tuesday’s loss to New York, the Wings had failed to cover in five games in a row, going 5-13 ATS at home.
This is Seattle or nothing for me.
Pick: Storm -6.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.