Sun vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, July 16 (Bet on Connecticut?)
The two best teams in the WNBA – the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun – face off for the third time this season on Tuesday night, as New York looks to improve to 3-0 in the season series.
Connecticut sits 1.5 games back of the Liberty, but it could be in a good spot to steal one on the road with Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton both banged up.
New York won two games in Connecticut – no small feat – already this season, and oddsmakers have it favored at home by six points on Tuesday.
How should we bet on this marquee matchup? First, let’s take a look at the latest odds, injury reports and key players to watch.
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sun +6 (-110)
- Liberty -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +205
- Liberty: -250
Total
- 153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Sun record: 18-5
- Liberty record: 20-4
Sun vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – out
Liberty Injury Report
- Breanna Stewart – out
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – out
Sun vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Connecticut Sun
Rachel Banham: A knockdown shooter, Banham had one of her best games of the season on Sunday, shooting 8-for-11 from beyond the arc in a blowout win over the Mercury. Since CT has struggled against the Liberty, Banham could be an X-Factor if she gets hot from 3. Banham is averaging 4.9 points per game while shooting 36.5 percent from 3 this season.
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu: The All-Star Liberty guard has scored 21 or more points in four straight games, pushing her season averages to 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. She had 21 points, five boards and five dimes in New York’s most recent win over the Sun.
Sun vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
If Stewart and Laney-Hamilton are both out for this game, the Liberty will have a tougher time scoring the ball against this elite Sun defense.
Connecticut is No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, and it has kept both games close with the Liberty so far in 2024.
Not only that, but the Liberty have been a nightmare to bet on at home. They’re just 2-10 against the spread at Barclays Center and 8-14 against the spread when favored in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Sun are a respectable 5-5 against the spread on the road. They should be able to hang around in this game – especially with the total suggesting we’re getting a low-scoring affair on Tuesday night.
As good as the Liberty have been all season, I can’t lay this number with them given their ATS struggles.
Pick: Sun +6 (-110)
