Sun vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, June 27 (How to bet Total)
After starting the 2024 season 0-12, the Washington Mystics have been playing well as of late, going 4-1 over their last five games with wins over the Dallas Wings (twice), Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.
Things will get much tougher on Thursday night against the Connecticut Sun, who are nine-point favorites on the road in this matchup.
The Sun have fallen behind the New York Liberty in the standings after getting off to a fast start, and they have dropped back-to-back games.
Connecticut is still one of the best defensive teams in the league, and it should be in a prime spot to end the hot streak for the Mystics based on these odds.
Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun -9 (-110)
- Mystics +9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: -470
- Mystics: +360
Total
- 153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sun vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment and Sports Arena
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV, MNMT
- Sun record: 13-3
- Mystics record: 4-13
Sun vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Brittney Sykes – out
- Karlie Samuelson – out
- Shakira Austin – out
- Aaliyah Edwards – day-to-day
Sun vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas: It’s hard to find a player who does more than Alyssa Thomas, as the Sun forward is averaging 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. Thomas had a double-double in the first matchup between these teams before putting up 7-7-7 in a 17-point win the last time they faced off.
Washington Mystics
Ariel Atkins: With so many players out for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins has been thrust into a huge role, and she’s thriving by averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field. Connecticut has held Atkins to under 10 points in each of the matchups between these squads this season.
Sun vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
The Mystics have struggled offensively this season with Shakira Austin missing a ton of time, and I think that plays well for an UNDER bet in this matchup.
Connecticut and Washington combined for just 135 total points in their last meeting, and both of these teams are in the top half of the league in defensive rating.
Not only that, but the Sun are dead last in the league in pace, which means we should see a slowed down, methodical type of game on Thursday.
Washington’s injuries have made it tough all season long on the offensive end, and it averages just 78.4 points per game (10th in the W).
Connecticut has hit the UNDER in nine of its 16 games this season, and these teams are 1-1 on the UNDER in their meetings in 2024.
I’ll trust two solid defensive squads to keep this game low scoring.
Pick: UNDER 153.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.