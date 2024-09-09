Sun vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Sept. 10 (How to Bet Total)
The Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks face off for the second time in as many games in Los Angeles after CT picked up a 12-point win on Sunday night.
Rickea Jackson (23 points) had a big game for the Sparks, but it wasn’t enough for the WNBA’s worst team to pull off an upset win at home.
The Sun remain just one game out of the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings, and they’re heavily favored to pull off a four-game series sweep against the Sparks in 2024.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch, injury reports and my best bet for this matchup on Tuesday night.
Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun -10 (-110)
- Sparks +10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: -520
- Sparks: +390
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sun record: 25-10
- Sparks record: 7-28
Sun vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Aari McDonald – day-to-day
- Layshia Clarendon – out
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
Sun vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Connecticut Sun
Brionna Jones: Fresh off of a 21-point, nine rebound game against the Sparks on Sunday, Jones has now scored 21 or more points in three of her last four games. The Sun center is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent from the field in 2024.
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: Jackson is having a terrific rookie season, even though the Sparks haven’t been able to translate her play into wins.
She picked up 23 points on Sunday, shooting 9-for-18 from the field in the process. Since the Olympic break, Jackson has taken her game to another level, averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3.
Sun vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
On Sunday, the total for this game was up at 161, and I crushed a bet on the UNDER in my WNBA Best Bets column.
So, do we go back to the well tonight?
I’m going to, as the three games between these teams this season have finished with 149, 130 and 146 combined points. None of them have come close to clearing this number, yet oddsmakers keep waiting for a high-scoring game.
The Sun play at the slowest pace in the WNBA, and they rank No. 1 in the league in defensive rating. They’d love to play a low-scoring rock right, and luckily they get to face a Sparks team that is one of the worst offensive squads in the league.
The UNDER is now 19-16 in Connecticut’s matchups this season, and with several rotation players out for Los Angeles, I’m taking the UNDER again on Tuesday.
Pick: UNDER 158.5 (-110)
