Sun vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 22

For the second straight game and the third time in the 2026 season, the Connecticut Sun will take on the Seattle Storm.

CT pulled off an upset in Wednesday’s meeting, though the Storm were without star center Dominique Malonga in that game. The former No. 2 overall pick is listed as out on the injury report for Friday’s matchup.

Connecticut had five players score in double figures on Wednesday night, including rookies Charlisse Leger-Walker and Nell Angloma, who combined for 31 of the team’s 80 points.

These squads remain in last in their respective conferences, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that oddsmakers have set a rather close spread on Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sun vs. Storm.

Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +2.5 (-110)

Storm -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sun: +124

Storm: -148

Total

166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sun vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 1-5

Storm record: 1-4

Sun vs. Storm Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Brittney Griner -- questionable

Olivia Nelson-Ododa -- out

Storm Injury Report

Dominique Malonga -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Taina Mair -- out

Katie Lou Samuelson -- out

Taylor Thierry -- out

Sun vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop suggestions were made before odds were released and are based on previous player performance.

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Flau’jae Johnson UNDER Points

It’s been a rough start to the 2026 season for rookie Flau’jae Johnson, and the Storm guard had a brutal showing against CT on Wednesday.

Johnson scored just five points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, playing around 16 minutes of action. If the young guard is going to see her minutes dip, she’s really tough to trust as a scorer.

This season, the rookie is averaging 10.8 points per game, but she’s shooting just 26.5 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from 3. That efficiency simply isn’t going to cut it, and if Johnson’s usage continues to decrease, she’s an extremely risky prop target no matter what her scoring number is set at.

Sun vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

The Storm won the first meeting between these teams by seven points, but after Wednesday’s loss, they dropped to 2-3 against the spread this season.

Connecticut, on the other hand, has now covered in three games in a row, losing by seven to the Las Vegas Aces, one to Portland and winning outright against Seattle.

I think another upset could be in the cards for a Connecticut team that is trying to find its way with a lot of young pieces on the roster.

The Storm aren’t nearly as dynamic without Malonga, and these teams have the two worst offensive ratings in the WNBA in 2026. So, I think it’s possible for Connecticut to hang around, especially since it has competed with better teams (Portland and Las Vegas) than Seattle as of late.

When two struggling teams are playing, I think it’s worth getting the points, even if it’s just one possession.

Pick: Sun +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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