Sun vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 22
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For the second straight game and the third time in the 2026 season, the Connecticut Sun will take on the Seattle Storm.
CT pulled off an upset in Wednesday’s meeting, though the Storm were without star center Dominique Malonga in that game. The former No. 2 overall pick is listed as out on the injury report for Friday’s matchup.
Connecticut had five players score in double figures on Wednesday night, including rookies Charlisse Leger-Walker and Nell Angloma, who combined for 31 of the team’s 80 points.
These squads remain in last in their respective conferences, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that oddsmakers have set a rather close spread on Friday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sun vs. Storm.
Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sun +2.5 (-110)
- Storm -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +124
- Storm: -148
Total
- 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION, WNBA League Pass
- Sun record: 1-5
- Storm record: 1-4
Sun vs. Storm Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Brittney Griner -- questionable
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa -- out
Storm Injury Report
- Dominique Malonga -- out
- Ezi Magbegor -- out
- Taina Mair -- out
- Katie Lou Samuelson -- out
- Taylor Thierry -- out
Sun vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop suggestions were made before odds were released and are based on previous player performance.
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Flau’jae Johnson UNDER Points
It’s been a rough start to the 2026 season for rookie Flau’jae Johnson, and the Storm guard had a brutal showing against CT on Wednesday.
Johnson scored just five points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, playing around 16 minutes of action. If the young guard is going to see her minutes dip, she’s really tough to trust as a scorer.
This season, the rookie is averaging 10.8 points per game, but she’s shooting just 26.5 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from 3. That efficiency simply isn’t going to cut it, and if Johnson’s usage continues to decrease, she’s an extremely risky prop target no matter what her scoring number is set at.
Sun vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
The Storm won the first meeting between these teams by seven points, but after Wednesday’s loss, they dropped to 2-3 against the spread this season.
Connecticut, on the other hand, has now covered in three games in a row, losing by seven to the Las Vegas Aces, one to Portland and winning outright against Seattle.
I think another upset could be in the cards for a Connecticut team that is trying to find its way with a lot of young pieces on the roster.
The Storm aren’t nearly as dynamic without Malonga, and these teams have the two worst offensive ratings in the WNBA in 2026. So, I think it’s possible for Connecticut to hang around, especially since it has competed with better teams (Portland and Las Vegas) than Seattle as of late.
When two struggling teams are playing, I think it’s worth getting the points, even if it’s just one possession.
Pick: Sun +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2