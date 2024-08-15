Sun vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Aug. 16 (Bet on Dallas)
The Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun make their return from the Olympic break on Friday night, but they are in two totally different spots this season.
Connecticut is the No. 2 seed in the WNBA, and it’s hoping to finish with a top spot to set itself up well for a playoff run. The Sun made a win-now move earlier this season, trading for guard Marina Mabrey, who should make her team debut on Friday night.
On the Dallas side, injuries have derailed the 2024 season. Star forward Satou Sabally has not played all season, although she should return on Friday after playing in the Olympics. Plus, forward Maddy Siegrist is on track to return on Aug. 20 from a broken finger.
Dallas is an underdog on Friday, but it should have more firepower with Sabally in the lineup. Can it cover the spread?
Here’s the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Friday night.
Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sun -6 (-110)
- Wings +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: -225
- Wings: +185
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 16
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sun record: 18-6
- Wings record: 6-19
Sun vs. Wings Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa – questionable
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
- DiJonai Carrington – out
Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist – out
Sun vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Connecticut Sun
Marin Mabrey: Acquired ahead of the All-Star break in a trade with the Chicago Sky, Mabrey will make her Sun debut on Friday. With Carrington out, Mabrey should step into a big role at the guard spot in the offense. She’s averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally: An All-Star last season, Sabally returned to action in the Olympics after missing the start of the WNBA season with an injury. The Wings are hoping she can help them close out the season strong, especially since she averaged career-highs in points (18.6), rebounds (8.1) and assists (4.4) per game last season.
Sun vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Dallas has been awful against the spread this season, but it’s not surprising with Sabally, Siegrist and Natasha Howard all missing time during the 2024 season.
I’m trying not to read too much into the Wings’ record and numbers from the first half too much, as Sabally is a game-changing player who could help Dallas sneak into the playoffs with a strong finish to the regular season.
So, I’m going to back the Wings to cover.
A huge loss for Connecticut is guard DiJonai Carrington, who is the team’s best defensive player at the guard position. She’s not with the team for personal reasons, and that should make life easier on Arike Ogunbowale on offense for Dallas.
Not only that, but the Sun haven’t exactly played well when it comes to covering the spread on the road, going 5-6 ATS and they’re 9-10 ATS overall as a favorite.
I’ll buy low on Dallas with Sabally back in action.
Pick: Wings +6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
