Suns' 2026 NBA Finals Odds After Reportedly Lowering Kevin Durant Asking Price
The Phoenix Suns are widely expected to move on from two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant in the offseason, and it appears the path to trading Durant has gotten a little easier.
According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Phoenix has recently lowered its asking price for Durant, which may help it facilitate a trade.
"This is not to say the Rockets and Suns are not in communication," Iko wrote. "On the contrary, Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said. Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, which have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said. There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing."
The Houston Rockets make a ton of sense for a potential Durant destination, as they need more scoring on their roster and hold many of the Suns' future draft picks. Phoenix could unlock some of its drafts by moving Durant to the Rockets, who recently finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
However, the Suns aren't expected to be in contention for a title in the 2025-26 season. Fresh off missing the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, Phoenix is +7000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Finals next season.
At +7000, the Suns have the 19th-best odds to win the title in the 2025-26 campaign.
This shouldn't come as a surprise to bettors, as the Suns are locked into some of their roster (Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause), and they failed to even make the play-in tournament in the Western Conference this season. If Durant is traded, Phoenix's ceiling as a playoff contender takes a massive hit, especially if the primary return for him is draft capital.
Durant, 36, appeared in 62 games in the 2024-25 season and averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 52.7 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from 3, showing that he's still one of the game's elite scorers.
It'll be interesting to see if more teams get in the mix for Durant now that Phoenix has reportedly lowered the price to acquire him.
