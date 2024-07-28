Suns NBA Championship Odds Remain Unchanged Following Tyus Jones Signing
The Phoenix Suns made arguably their most important move of the offseason on Saturday, signing veteran guard Tyus Jones to a one-year deal to shore up their backcourt for the 2024-25 season.
One of the more underrated point guards in the league, Jones spent the 2023-24 season in a lead guard role for the Washington Wizards, averaging12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.
Now, Jones joins an offense that features Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal where he can become an elite table setter for what should be one of the best attacks in the NBA.
The Suns, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs last season, are looking for a tweak to fix their roster after Beal, Booker, and Durant weren't able to do enough in the playoffs to even earn a win.
Jones could allow all three players to play off the ball at times, and there's no doubt that he helps their floor spacing with his shooting.
Despite adding Jones -- who was by far one of the best free agents that was still on the board -- the Suns' NBA Finals odds have not shifted at all.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +295
- Oklahoma City Thunder 76ers: +700
- Philadelphia 76ers: +850
- New York Knicks: +900
- Denver Nuggets: +950
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1300
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3500
- Golden State Warriors: +3500
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4000
While Jones should be an immediate impact player from a basketball standpoint, oddsmakers don't think he's enough to change the Suns' fortunes in the futures market.
Right now, Phoenix has the sixth-best NBA Finals odds amongst Western Conference teams after it finished sixth in the West last season.
Health will be key for the Suns, but Jones gives them another option on offense if Beal or Booker go down, and he could allow for new head coach Mike Budenholzer to stagger the minutes of his stars even more in the 2024-25 season.
A lot has changed for the Suns -- they have a new coach and new roster -- but additions like Jones, Mason Plumlee, and Monte Morris should make Phoenix a deeper team in the 2024-25 season. While the odds may not reflect Jones as a massive signing, it's an objectively good basketball move by Phoenix at this stage in the offseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
