Suns vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 6
The Phoenix Suns may be in trouble in the Western Conference.
Kevin Durant and company have dropped four straight games and seven of their last 10 to fall to the No. 12 seed in the West on the season. Now, the Suns are road underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers, who have listed former MVP Joel Embiid as questionable tonight.
Phoenix started the season strong, but it has gone in the tank with Durant and Devin Booker missing time. Luckily, both are back healthy and should help Phoenix climb out of the hole it has created in the standings.
Meanwhile, Philly is playing much better after a slow start. The Sixers have won seven of their last 10 games and are just out of the play-in tournament picture in the East.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Suns-Sixers tonight.
Suns vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns +3.5 (-110)
- 76ers -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Suns record: 15-18
- 76ers record: 14-19
Suns vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Royce O’Neale – out
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Kyle Lowry – questionable
- Jared McCain – out
- KJ Martin – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – questionable
Suns vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared a pick for Kevin Durant in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
We’re getting a little bit of a discounted prop for Kevin Durant in the Phoenix Suns’ matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
KD is averaging 27.6 points per game, yet we only need a smooth 25 out of him to clear this prop. Part of the reason for this discounted number is the fact that the Pacers are in the bottom three in the NBA in pace this season, leading to a few less possessions on both sides in their games.
However, Philly is just 15th in the NBA in defensive rating, and Durant torched the Sixers for 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting earlier this season.
In his last 10 games since returning from a three-game absence, Durant has scored 25 or more points eight times, averaging 30.0 points on 21.0 field attempts per game in that stretch. If his usage remains around that number, he is a must-bet at 24.5 points on Monday.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 1.5 Steals (-120)
Tyrese Maxey has at least two steals in five of his last six games, and he’s averaging a career-high 2.1 steals per game this season.
Phoenix allows just 8.0 opponent steals per game, but Maxey has 15 games (out of 27) with multiple steals. He’s worth a bet at this number on Monday.
Suns vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating this season, but the Sixers have jumped to No. 11 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games while the Suns are 22nd.
Even with Booker and Durant in action, the Suns aren’t playing well enough – especially on the defensive end of the floor.
Phoenix is 28th (!!) in the NBA in defensive rating in its last 10 games, and it has unsurprisingly gone 3-7 in those games.
The Suns have lost four games in a row, and they’re just 5-10 straight up on the road. If Embiid suits up in this matchup, I love the Sixers to cover as home favorites.
Pick: 76ers -3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.