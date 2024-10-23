Suns vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Opening Night (Trust Phoenix)
The Los Angeles Clippers will make their 2024-25 season debut against the Phoenix Suns, but they won’t have superstar Kawhi Leonard (knee) in action.
Leonard is still dealing with the knee issue that sidelined him at the end of last season and for most of the team’s playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.
With Paul George no longer in Los Angeles (he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason), L.A. will rely heavily on James Harden to orchestrate the team’s offense until Leonard can return.
Meanwhile, the Suns are running back their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal this season, but with some interesting new role players.
The Suns drafted rookie wing Ryan Dunn, and they added two veterans on minimum deals in Tyus Jones and Mason Plumlee.
After not winning a playoff game as the No. 6 seed last season, the Suns could be a bounce-back team in the 2024-25 campaign — if they stay healthy.
Here's a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this opening night matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns -4.5 (-110)
- Clippers +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: -192
- Clippers: +160
Total
- 223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Suns record: 0-0
- Clippers record: 0-0
Suns vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – probable
- Josh Okogie – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Mo Bamba – out
Suns vs. Clippers Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant: Despite a devastating Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant is still going strong, making the All-Star team in four straight seasons. He averaged 27.1 points per game last season while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. If KD stays healthy, the Suns should be in the mix for a top seed in the West this season.
Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden: Are we going to see James Harden of the Houston Rockets days? Harden may not have that scoring ability in him any more, but he’s going to be a hub for a Clippers offense that lacks scoring power without Paul George (Philly) and Kawhi Leonard (injured) to open the 2024-25 season.
Suns vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
I understand that the Clippers have been a playoff team in the Leonard era, but with him out in Game 1 of the season, I can’t get behind them as short underdogs – even at home.
Let’s be honest, the Clippers’ scoring after Harden is truly up in the air this season, and while Ty Lue’s club has a lot of great wing defenders, can anyone truly shut down Beal, Durant and Booker for an entire 48 minutes?
The addition of Tyus Jones should help the Suns offensively now that they have a true point guard, and on paper this Clippers team is much, much worse than Phoenix.
After Harden’s scoring has dipped in the last few seasons, I can’t see him turning to a new gear where he starts playing at an MVP level.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Suns on opening night.
Pick: Suns -4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
