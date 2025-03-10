Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns knocked off the Dallas Mavericks in a huge game for the play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference.
Now, they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are coming off a three-point win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
These teams have fared very different in the second night of a back-to-back this season:
- The Suns are 4-8-1 against the spread.
- The Grizzlies are 7-4 against the spread.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Suns’ 13 games.
- The OVER is 7-4 in the Grizzlies’ 13 games.
With Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) still sidelined for the Grizzlies, how should bettors wager on this matchup?
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +4 (-112)
- Grizzlies -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Suns: +145
- Grizzlies: -175
Total
- 244.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Arizona’s Family Sports
- Suns record: 30-34
- Grizzlies record: 40-24
Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Monte Morris – doubtful
- Cody Martin – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Zach Edey – questionable
- Brandon Clarke – questionable
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Luke Kennard – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – questionable
Suns vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (-105)
This season, the Grizzlies are 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Devin Booker racked up 10 dimes in his last matchup against them. In fact, Book has eight or more assists in nine of his last 13 games, averaging 7.8 assists per game over that stretch.
With Bradley Beal out on Monday, Booker should have an even bigger role on the ball in this matchup.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
The OVER has hit the majority of the games for both of these teams on the second night of a back-to-back, and with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker all off of the injury report, we should see an offensive focused game on Monday.
Phoenix ranks dead last in defensive rating over its last 10 games, and the Grizzlies aren’t far behind at No. 22. On top of that, Memphis plays at the fastest pace in the NBA this season, making for a ton of high-scoring affairs.
The OVER is 38-26 overall in the Grizzlies’ games this season.
Now, the Suns are going to have to score in bunches for this game to go OVER the total, but I think Memphis is due for a bounce-back shooting night after going 41.4 percent from the field and under 27 percent from 3 in the win over New Orleans.
It’s also worth noting that the Suns and Grizzlies combined for 299 points in their overtime meeting earlier this season.
Pick: OVER 244.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
