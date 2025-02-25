Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Things continue to get worse for the Phoenix Suns, as they sit on the outside of the play-in tournament picture entering Tuesday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis is one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, although it is coming off a tough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Suns also lost on Sunday, except they didn’t lose to the best team (record wise) in the Eastern Conference. No, Phoenix dropped a matchup with the now-18 win Toronto Raptors.
The Suns have one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA, and that could be a major problem on Tuesday against a Memphis team that plays uptempo basketball and ranks sixth in the league in offensive rating.
Phoenix needs every win it can get to get back in the mix for a playoff spot, but oddsmakers have it set as an underdog on Tuesday night. Since the Suns are the worst team in the NBA against the spread, this is an ominous sign against one of the West’s top teams.
Here’s a complete breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, injury reports, players to wager on in the prop market and my game prediction.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +7.5 (-105)
- Grizzlies -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Suns: +250
- Grizzlies: -310
Total
- 245 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, Bally Sports (Local)
- Suns record: 27-30
- Grizzlies record: 37-20
Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Cody Martin – out
- Monte Morris – questionable
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
Suns vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (+114)
Devin Booker has eight or more dimes in five of his last six games, and he should have a ton of possessions to keep that going against a Memphis team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace.
While Booker is averaging just 6.8 assists per game for the season, Memphis is 15th in opponent assists per game, and the star guard had nine against them in a meeting earlier this month.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-115)
This could be a solid matchup for Zach Edey, as he grabbed nine boards against the Suns earlier this month.
Phoenix has been deploying Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee – two traditional centers – in its rotation, and that should allow Edey to see the floor a decent amount on Tuesday. This season, the rookie is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game and has picked up at least eight in since of his nine matchups in February, averaging 9.1 boards per game over that stretch.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Suns rank 28th in the NBA in net rating, and they’ve now lost eight of their last 10 to slip further out of the play-in tournament picture in the West.
In that same stretch, Memphis is 10th in the NBA in net rating despite winning just six of its games. The Grizzlies have been an elite team at home all season long, going 16-8 against the spread as a home favorite while posting an average scoring margin of +12.0 points in those games.
Meanwhile, Phoenix is the second-worst team in the NBA against the spread as road underdog (4-9), and it hasn’t been able to knock off tanking teams – like Toronto – despite being in the mix for a play-in spot.
The Suns have had defensive issues all season long (they’re in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating), and now they have to face a fast-paced Memphis team that is sixth overall in offensive rating.
I think the Grizzlies will roll at home on Tuesday night.
Pick: Grizzlies -7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
